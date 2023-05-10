"You need to tell him to stop Pence," Goldberg said as she pointed to Alyssa Farah Griffin at the Hot Topics table.

Though she's attempted to rehabilitate her career as a lively cohost on The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin's past as a Donald Trump associate took center stage on Wednesday's broadcast.

"One of the reasons we're in this position, seeing someone that people voted for in this position is because we had You-Know-Who," 67-year-old moderator Whoopi Goldberg said of George Santos, the congressman recently indicted on federal charges, while also indirectly referring to Trump by the moniker she's used for years. "[He] made all of this kind of behavior normal. This is not normal behavior. We all said from when I was a little kid, adults always said you can't trust a politician. You can always sort of take that with a grain of salt, but now it's hard to trust a politician, and I put this squarely in his lap. I put it in You-Know-Who's lap."

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC (2)

Goldberg then turned to Griffin, who worked for Trump's communications team during his presidency, and pointed her finger as she challenged her to speak to him amid the ongoing political chaos.

"I don't know if you ever get ahold of your former boss anymore," she said to Griffin, who looked visibly uncomfortable as Goldberg grilled her over putting a stop to the former vice president's potential bid in the 2024 election. "You need to tell him to stop [Mike] Pence, you need to tell him to stop doing that."

Griffin did not address the moment head-on, and instead shifted the conversation back to Santos when she spoke at the table.

The 33-year-old's tenure on The View has received select criticism from viewers, and she's regularly butted heads with fellow Republican panelist Ana Navarro. She has, however, consistently spoken out against Trump while on the show, including in April after Trump became the first president in United States history to be charged with a crime.

"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," Griffin said at the time. "I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling, he's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived. And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be. Right now, his team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened. And that's what he wants, he wants to go out and frame this his own way and spin the public."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: