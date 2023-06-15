The View moderator kicked off the former White House staffer's birthday with a Hot Topic about Mike Pence: "Just for you, we're going to start with this."

Whoopi Goldberg honors Alyssa Farah Griffin's birthday by calling out Pence: 'Your friend, your former boss'

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin's 34th birthday with a Hot Topics gift tailor-made for the Republican panelist.

"Just for you, we're going to start with this," the Oscar-winning Ghost actress said at the top of Thursday's live broadcast, after the ladies walked out with a giant photo of Griffin emblazoned on the monitors behind them. "Republican candidates, unfortunately, are still being asked whether they would pardon you-know-who, and, I hate to tell you this, but this is how your friend, your former boss, addressed it again!"

Goldberg then threw the show to a clip of Mike Pence, Griffin's ex-employer, talking about Donald Trump's recent indictment.

It's Alyssa Farah Griffin's birthday on 'The View' It's Alyssa Farah Griffin's birthday on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Griffin served as a press secretary for the former VP from 2017 to 2019, before joining Trump's White House staff as the president's communications director in 2020.

Since leaving Trump's administration, Griffin has been a vocal critic of the former president and his followers, even publicly condemning the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

In a Tuesday morning View discussion about presidential hopeful Chris Christie's opposition to Trump, Griffin suggested that she regretted portions of her work history.

"Chris Christie is an imperfect messenger telling a very important message. There's a lot I've disagreed with him on over the years. Listen, his unfavorables are sky-high in the Republican party, I don't think there's a path for him to the nomination, but, he's doing what people are unwilling to do, saying, I know this guy, I supported this guy, frankly, I supported him until the bitter end, but I'm telling you now: he's dangerous," Griffin said. "It's okay if you think he woke up too late, but what he's saying is true. I wish I could count myself among the people who's never made a mistake and never aligned with the wrong people and had to learn as life goes on, but what he's saying is powerful."

Alyssa Farah Griffin Alyssa Farah Griffin | Credit: ABC

As Trump's legal woes intensified in 2023 — including a prior indictment in April related to hush money reportedly paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels — Griffin also speculated that the Apprentice host was "spiraling" over the development.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

