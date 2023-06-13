"I wish I could count myself among the people who's never made a mistake," said the conservative cohost.

In a rare move for The View star Alyssa Farah Griffin, the 33-year-old former Donald Trump employee suggested that she regrets certain associations she's made throughout her political career.

On Tuesday's episode of the ABC talk show, the conservative cohost praised Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie for criticizing Trump on the campaign trail, particularly as Trump faces an unprecedented 37 felony counts related to classified documents and obstruction of justice.

"Chris Christie is an imperfect messenger telling a very important message. There's a lot I've disagreed with him on over the years. Listen, his unfavorables are sky-high in the Republican party, I don't think there's a path for him to the nomination, but, he's doing what people are unwilling to do, saying, I know this guy, I supported this guy, frankly, I supported him until the bitter end, but I'm telling you now: he's dangerous," Griffin said. "It's okay if you think he woke up too late, but what he's saying is true. I wish I could count myself among the people who's never made a mistake and never aligned with the wrong people and had to learn as life goes on, but what he's saying is powerful."

Griffin's words come days after EW confirmed that federal prosecutors recently interviewed Griffin in an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as the View panelist and CNN political commentator worked with Trump as a White House communications director in 2020, after serving as a press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019.

As Trump's legal woes intensified throughout 2023, Griffin has offered insight into her ex-boss' mindset. When Trump faced a prior indictment in April related to hush money reportedly paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels, Griffin speculated that the Apprentice host was "spiraling" over the development.

"What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for," the legal expert said, prompting Griffin to push back for a chance to respond while Hostin continued with her thought.

"Sunny likes to make it personal with me," Griffin said at the time. "Are you going to give me a chance to answer? I mean, this is absurd. This is not what this show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy, let a woman speak!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

