Whoopi Goldberg scolded the audience for booing, Scott clashed with Sunny Hostin several times, and Ana Navarro wished the audience a "Happy Pride!"

Chaos on The View as Whoopi Goldberg asks crew for help during bizarre Tim Scott interview

Jameela Jamil's investigation into malicious farts has been dethroned as The View's most bizarre interview of the year thanks to conservative senator and 2024 presidential candidate Tim Scott.

The panel welcomed the South Carolina politician to the show for a multi-segment discussion on a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on racism in America after he publicly clashed with longtime View cohost Joy Behar over the issue.

"When it comes to racial inequality, it persists in five core aspects in the United States," Sunny Hostin said to Scott. "You have indicated that you don't believe in systemic racism. What is your definition of systemic racism?"

Chaos reigns on 'The View' during Tim Scott interview Chaos reigns on 'The View' during Tim Scott interview

As he defended his position, Hostin cut in to talk about homelessness in the Black community, to which Scott replied: "You had your chance to ask the question. I've watched you on the show. You like people to be deferential and respectful, so, I'm going to do the same thing."

Shortly after the heated exchange, moderator Whoopi Goldberg attempted to throw the show to commercial, telling Scott, "I need an opportunity, because I have to go to break. They're begging." Scott pushed back, telling the Oscar-winning Ghost actress that he was "just getting started" before standing up from his chair. "I believe all people can see the success that I've had," he said before catching himself and sitting back down. "Oh, oh, okay."

Tim Scott stands up on 'The View' Tim Scott stands up on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

When the show returned, Goldberg asked Scott a question about, as she called it, a resistance to stopping "the progression that people are making" in terms of racial equality.

Scott began to answer while looking at Goldberg. When Hostin asked him to elaborate on one of his points, Scott turned his back on Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro.

"That was me talking to you, so I'd love that, shall I come next to her?" Goldberg said as she left her chair to sit next to Hostin. "Your back looks pretty damn good from here," Navarro said to Scott, who didn't turn around, but still flexed his right bicep at her.

As Scott proceeded to talk, Goldberg apparently had issues diverting the show to commercial, requesting help from the show's staff.

A crew member tells Tim Scott they're out of time on 'The View' A crew member tells Tim Scott they're out of time on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

"Go up and tell him. Go tell him!" Goldberg shouted from her post, and the crew member ran on stage to tell Scott to stop talking. "We have to go to commercial. We'll come back. You'll stick around," the man said, to Scott's seeming dismay.

Upon returning for one more segment with Scott, Hostin could be heard saying, "We invited him on the show," before Goldberg reminded the panel that they were back from the break.

"We're arguing over here, still, I apologize. We're still arguing over here," Scott said, though Hostin classified their conversation as a discussion, not an argument. "I thought it was a argument, but it was a discussion," Scott said.

Next, it was Navarro's turn to ask Scott a question, and she used her time to wish the audience a "Happy Pride" ahead of requesting the politician's response to Florida governor Ron DeSantis' ongoing battle with Disney. The conflict was sparked by the entertainment company's resistance to the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. When Scott suggested that LGBTQIA+ topics had "indoctrinated" people, the View audience began to boo.

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin listen to Tim Scott on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin listen to Tim Scott on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

"Not here. I'm sorry, sir. Do not boo. This is The View," Goldberg yelled to the audience. "We accept we don't have to believe everything people say, but you can't boo people here, please. You cannot do it."

After Scott left, the ladies returned as if nothing happened for a merchandise segment selling artisan pretzels, grilling equipment, and socks.

New episodes of The View air Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

