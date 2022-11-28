"I'm sorry, I have no control over technology," Behar said.

The View had an unexpected cohost on Monday's episode: Joy Behar's phone.

The longtime panelist — who moderated the ABC talk show's most recent installment in Whoopi Goldberg's absence — stopped her introduction at the top of the show to address music blaring from her device, laughing as she couldn't figure out how to stop it.

"Oh my God, turn it off," Behar said, slapping the screen with her hand. "Stop it! And does Siri talk to me in the middle of nowhere? 'I don't understand what you're saying.' It's like, who's talking to you? I'm not talking to you."

The 80-year-old attempted to move on to discuss cohost Ana Navarro's recent bout with coronavirus, though her phone continued making noise. Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin stepped in to help, with the latter getting up out of her chair to assist. When it appeared that nothing could stop the chaos, Hostin walked off the set with the device in her hand, seemingly taking it backstage.

"I'm sorry, I have no control over technology," Behar joked, and the show continued as planned.

Behar's phone isn't the only inanimate object that's terrorized her on the air in 2022: In March, she tumbled out of her swiveling chair at the start of the telecast, prompting the show to replace the cast's seats with fixed furniture when the show returned for season 26 in September.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Watch Behar's phone go off above.

