Sunny Hostin scolds The View cohosts during CNN tirade: 'Can I just not be interrupted for a second?'

Is the ghost of Meghan McCain in the room with us?

A tense day at The View evoked the combative spirit of John McCain's daughter, as Sunny Hostin scolded her cohosts at the Hot Topics table after they interrupted her tirade about CNN and Anderson Cooper broadcasting a town hall discussion with Donald Trump.

"We were talking before about the town hall meeting with Donald Trump and how he had this very sycophantic audience, and that was my one caveat, because I believe, as most people here, let him go on," Joy Behar said at the top of a live segment. "He's the frontrunner of the Republican party. Let the American people see what he's really like. But Sunny disagreed with that 100 percent."

Hostin expressed extreme displeasure with the network — for whom she used to work — and its decision to platform Trump for millions of viewers watching at home.

"I disagreed yesterday, they day before, and I disagree with all of you right now," she said. "I think that you don't give a bigot, a racist, a misogynist, a liar, a cheater, a sexual abuser, and a defamer a platform of 3 million people, and I'm saddened."

"I used to work for CNN for quite some time, Anderson Cooper has been my friend for over 20 years, and I'm saddened that he tried to gaslight me yesterday," she continued, referencing Cooper's response to the criticism, in which he cautioned people against living in political silos while Trump's base rises. "We know who this man is, we learned who this man is, and we did not need to see what we saw. I think that that town hall will be studied in journalism schools around the country as to what not to do. It was not fact-checked appropriately."

The panel then attempted to collectively speak over her when she took aim at moderator Kaitlan Collins' research skills — but Hostin wouldn't have it.

"Can I just not be interrupted for a second?" Hostin said abruptly, and Behar responded with a laugh. "He agreed to the interview because he knew he could steamroll her."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, then butt in, telling Hostin, "That's not fair," though the legal expert continued anyway.

"Jake Tapper would've done a better job. Remember, Trump walked out of a 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl because she was fact-checking him in real time, every single time. It's time for some real introspection at CNN."

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, though Cooper addressed the town hall's blowback in a three-minute statement on CNN Thursday night.

Later, during a View segment called "Joy's Banned Book Club," Behar asked the panel to talk about two books receiving criticism from conservative groups for their queer-leaning themes. This prompted Ana Navarro, who lives in Florida, to bring up her state's political turmoil as the ladies chatted.

"The problem is that politicians, elected officials like in my state of Florida, which has gone bananas..." she began, before Hostin interrupted her: "That's why you should move," the Summer on Sag Harbor writer said.

"I'm not going to move. You tell me that all the time, and it irritates me," Navarro clapped back. "You don't move, you fight!"

The sparring at the table capped a contentious week on The View, during which moderator Whoopi Goldberg confronted guest Andy Cohen and Hostin live on air over her ongoing Fart Gate controversy following Hostin's revelation on an episode of Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that Goldberg passes gas the most on the set of the talk show.

"Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," Goldberg told the pair on Wednesday's episode. "I'm just going to say it. There was never an issue. A sound was made on the table, and that's what it was. We don't need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. We're good?"

