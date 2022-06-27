She still opposes the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: 'This is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.'

Sunny Hostin is pro-life but opposes the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hostin told her fellow The View co-hosts that she does not believe in abortion during Monday's episode of the talk show, where the co-hosts spent much of the hour discussing the ruling that ended federal protections of abortion rights put in place in 1973. The decision now leaves abortion laws up to the state. Hostin cited her Catholic faith for her anti-abortion stance.

"I don't believe in abortion, at any time," Hostin said. "I don't believe in any exception to it." When co-host Sara Haines asked, "Even [in the instance of] incest or rape?," Hostin responded, "No, I don't. I don't. That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith." Hostin then turned her attention to the faith of the Supreme Court justices.

"There are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith," she said. "And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith."

While Hostin agrees with conservative Justice Samuel Alito's views on "the sanctity of life," the "fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible," Hostin said. During Monday's episode, Hostin also contrasted the ruling to the Supreme Court's recent expansion of gun rights in the wake of several mass shootings, including the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month.

"The court is basically saying it's time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns," Hostin said. "That conflict, it was sort of shocking to me. It's unbelievable that precedent doesn't seem to matter anymore."

Watch the co-hosts discuss the ruling in the clips above.

Related content: