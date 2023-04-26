"Is this a thing for him, and did you have to have a talk with your young son?" Sara Haines asked the elder Brolin about his son's nude antics.

The View just showed actor James Brolin a naked photo of his son, Josh Brolin, live on air... and then asked him how he felt about it.

During the 82-year-old Sweet Tooth star's interview on Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, a fully-nude image of the younger Brolin — which he previously shared to Instagram to promote season 2 of his series Outer Range — appeared on a giant screen behind his father.

"Your son, Josh, famously followed in your footsteps and became an actor," cohost Sara Haines said. "He recently posted a photo that got a lot of people's attention because he was nude."

The elder Brolin replied, "Well, he's always nude. I mean, all night. He gets dressed in the daytime." Haines asked, "Is this a thing for him? And did you have to have a talk with your young son?"

James then turned around in his seat to look at the image of his 55-year-old son that had been towering behind him for several seconds.

"Oh my God," he said. "You know, you raise them up and turn them loose, and... good luck, if they even call you!"

Oscar-winning actress and The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg summed up the awkward exchange as the group transitioned to a new topic: "Leave it to us to show the picture behind you."

Brolin first shared the nude image of himself on April 22, and spoke about why in the photo's caption.

"We are taking things in a different direction now," he wrote of Outer Range season 2. "It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

