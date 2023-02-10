The View panel is peering into the complex romantic life of Pamela Anderson with a critical eye.

Joy Behar introduced a controversial subject during Friday's Hot Topics discussion when she brought up Anderson's new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, focusing specifically on text messages Anderson allegedly sent her married ex-husband Tommy Lee, whom she divorced in 1998 after they had two sons together.

"Pamela Anderson admits that her ex-husband Tommy Lee is still, quote unquote, the love of her life. She reportedly also sent him a text message telling him so recently, which was seen by Tommy's current wife, Brittany Furlan," the 80-year-old host began, before pausing to take note of cohost Sunny Hostin's unamused face.

"You know, you don't slide into your ex's DMs or slide into their text messages when they're married because you're going to get some smoke for that," Hostin said. "Why does she even still have his phone number? She sounds a little thirsty. She sounds thirsty."

"I don't like it," she added.

Sara Haines stepped in to defend Anderson, speculating that Anderson sent the message to prepare him for the revelations in the film.

"Counterpoint: They do have two kids together," panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin added, noting that other celebrities — like Jennifer Lopez — have made co-parenting work with their former spouses.

EW has reached out to Anderson — who memorably seemed to be irritated over an inquiry into her support for Julian Assange during a 2019 appearance on The View — for comment.

Pamela Anderson; Sunny Hostin on the View Pamela Anderson; Sunny Hostin on 'The View' | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; ABC

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Anderson opened up about her feelings toward Lee after the host asked her about not knowing "exactly how to love someone that isn't [your] kids' dad."

"That's hard, isn't it? It's just that connection that you don't have with anybody else, and people may say that they can get past it, but I can't," Anderson said. "I haven't been able to, and that's okay. I don't even care if I'm alone the rest of my life. I've experienced really wonderful, loving moments, and sometimes things don't last forever for a reason, and it's okay. It's fine, and the last year I spent alone I think has been the happiest year of my life."

Released Jan. 31, Pamela, a love story chronicles the Baywatch actress' life and career through interviews, reflections on her past, archival footage, and personal diary entries.

In the documentary, Anderson shares her thoughts on the controversial scripted Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which — reportedly without the actress' permission — dramatized the events surrounding the unauthorized release of a home video the titular couple shot that was stolen by their electrician and sold online as a headline-making sex tape.

"I texted Tommy the other day and said, 'How do you feel about everything?'" she says in Pamela, a love story. "And he goes, 'Pamela, just don't let it hurt you as much as it did the first time.' To this day, I do not know who stole the tape. I don't want to figure it out. There's no use figuring out anything about it. The damage is done. Why would I want to go through it again?"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: