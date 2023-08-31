Plus: EW also has the exclusive first cast photo featuring cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The View gets new a set — including a new table — for season 27

Your view of The View will look a little different when the iconic talk show returns for season 27 in September.

EW can exclusively reveal that when all six cohosts reclaim their seats to discuss Hot Topics on the long-running ABC series, they'll do so at a new table on a fresh set.

THE VIEW - ‘’The View’’ returns on September 5, 2023 for Season 27 'The View' season 27 cast | Credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky

EW also has the exclusive first look at the season 27 cast photo (above), featuring all six cohosts.

In addition to altering The View's set, ABC will expand the series' companion podcast series, Behind the Table, to roll out daily episodes offering "insider perspectives from those who know the iconic talk show best," per a network synopsis. The cohosts will appear on the podcast — hosted by executive producer Brian Teta — to give reactions to what happened on The View that day and elaborate on other topics not discussed on air, and special guests are slated to give extended interviews throughout the season, too. The first episode launches on Sept. 4 with an interview with Griffin as she reflects on her first year at the table.

The show finished season 26 as the top-rated broadcast between network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, and its Hot Topics discussions are sure to heat up as the 2024 presidential race kicks off in the weeks ahead.

The View season 27 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. See EW's exclusive first look at the new cast photo above.

