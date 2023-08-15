The View reveals cohosts returning for season 27

Whoopi Goldberg will again moderate The View as panelists prepare to return to the Hot Topics table for new episodes.

The View is keeping it in the family for season 27, as all six current cohosts will return for new episodes next month.

'The View' cohosts with their new mug coasters 'The View' cohosts with their new mug coasters | Credit: ABC

Season 26 of the show kicked off with Griffin and Navarro — who'd regularly filled in for absent cohosts in the past — permanently occupying the conservative seat previously filled by controversial personality Meghan McCain, who left at the end of season 25 and went on to heavily criticize the show.

According to a previous network press release, The View ranked No. 1 in households and total viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows through the season to date.

Among the hilarious, sometimes contentious, and often hard-hitting moments that punctuated season 26, The View also suffered losses over the past year, as Walters — who made her final appearance on the panel in 2014 — died in December at age 93, while former executive producer and show co-founder Bill Geddie later passed away in July.

The View season 27 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: