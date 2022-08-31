A wealth of celebrities will share their views on The View when it returns for season 26.

EW can exclusively reveal the first round of guests slated to join the long-running talk show throughout September and October, alongside moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and newly hired permanent roundtable members Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Hillary Clinton, Jennette McCurdy, Quinta Brunson Hillary Clinton; Jennette McCurdy; Quinta Brunson | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Season 26 will kick off Sept. 6 with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton promoting their new Apple TV+ docuseries, Gutsy. They'll be followed by a revolving door of political, social, and entertainment figures.

The View 'The View' returns for season 26. | Credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky

"If anyone had ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I'd say they were crazy," Griffin, who previously worked with the Donald Trump administration, said after it was announced on air in early August that she would be a full-time addition to the show's new episodes. "It's going to get sporty sometimes… but I'm so excited for it. I'm ready for it."

Added longtime guest host Navarro, "We're finally putting a ring on it! It is the relevance, the importance, and the platform that The View represents. We at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it."

The View season 26 premieres Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: