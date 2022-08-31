The View reveals Hillary Clinton, Jennette McCurdy, Quinta Brunson, more as season 26 guests
A wealth of celebrities will share their views on The View when it returns for season 26.
EW can exclusively reveal the first round of guests slated to join the long-running talk show throughout September and October, alongside moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and newly hired permanent roundtable members Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Season 26 will kick off Sept. 6 with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton promoting their new Apple TV+ docuseries, Gutsy. They'll be followed by a revolving door of political, social, and entertainment figures.
Upcoming guests include Regina Hall, Stacey Abrams, Constance Wu, Reese Witherspoon, Rep. Cori Bush, Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Mel C), Woman King stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim, Tyler Perry, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Elisabeth Moss, former View panelist Star Jones, Kevin Smith, Jameela Jamil, LeAnn Rimes, Jenifer Lewis, Huma Abedin, Billy Eichner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Idina and Cara Menzel, Dylan McDermott, author Maggie Haberman, I'm Glad My Mom Died author and iCarly star Jennette McCurdy, and the cast of ABC's Shark Tank.
"If anyone had ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I'd say they were crazy," Griffin, who previously worked with the Donald Trump administration, said after it was announced on air in early August that she would be a full-time addition to the show's new episodes. "It's going to get sporty sometimes… but I'm so excited for it. I'm ready for it."
Added longtime guest host Navarro, "We're finally putting a ring on it! It is the relevance, the importance, and the platform that The View represents. We at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it."
The View season 26 premieres Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.
