Haines' watch cut her off mid-sentence with an ad for a therapy service.

The rambunctious spirit inside Joy Behar's cell phone has seemingly possessed Sara Haines' watch on The View, derailing the host's powerful speech in support of the LGBTQ community with an ad for a therapy service.

"The LGBTQ+, a lot of the pushback started in Florida. My theory on this is, even though this is an all-inclusive umbrella term, the homosexual movement, same-sex marriage, has been going on for decades, and I feel like people have caught up with [it has] always been okay, it's fine, the public percentages of support on marriage equality have grown," Haines said during a discussion about Target removing some queer-themed merchandise from its stores.

She continued, noting that "my point here is when we start to conflate sexuality and gender, a lot of the issues coming up right now are misunderstanding and ignorance..." before pausing as her watch added an important note: "This show is sponsored by BetterHelp."

Sara Haines' watch interrupts 'The View' Sara Haines' watch interrupts 'The View' | Credit: ABC

A confused Haines looked down at her wrist while moderator Whoopi Goldberg turned to the audience, which chucked at the disturbance.

"Your watch is interrupting you now," Behar cracked, referencing an earlier moment when Haines scolded her cohost for talking over her.

"Something answered, I don't know what's going on here!" Haines said before continuing.

Haines' chatty watch joins Behar's cell phone as a contender for the No. 1 spot on The View's Sonic Terrorism Watchlist, after the 80-year-old's iPhone interrupted a few broadcasts over the last year, including in April, when it wouldn't stop trying to give her spoken-word directions in the middle of the show.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: