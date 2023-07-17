Sara Haines' cell phone went off in the middle of Goldberg's opening monologue. "It's probably Joy, she's the one that usually gets those," Ana Navarro quipped.

Another live broadcast of The View, another assault from sonic demons of the technology sector.

Oscar-winning Ghost actress and table moderator Whoopi Goldberg kicked off Monday's live episode with an explanation of why the show will continue with new episodes throughout the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA industry strikes, but cohost Sara Haines' cell phone seemingly wanted to join the picket line.

The View cohost Sara Haines' phone going off during live broadcast Sara Haines' phone goes off on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

"We work under something, a different kind of contract, which is called the Network Code, which means that we are allowed to continue on, as we're not actors at the table, acting The View. It's a different kind of contract, so that's why we're still able to work, and we support the actors who are out on strike as we do with the Writers Guild. People are just trying to get a balance—" Goldberg explained, though a noise from Haines' phone pierced through her words.

"Oh my God," Haines said. "It's your show of solidarity," Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped. Goldberg then asked, "You gonna answer that?" before Haines exclaimed that it was a notification from her "front door."

"So, that's why we're working today, we want it to all work out for everybody because nobody wants to see folks on strike because it's never good when you have to make a noise to say, 'Hey, we're here,'" Goldberg finished, with a poetic nod to the cacophonous device in Haines' pocket.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

