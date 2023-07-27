"I was trying, and I went down," Behar said.

The View reflects on that time Joy Behar fell out of her chair: 'It was like a ride at Coney Island'

Now, over a year later, the Hot Topics table reflected on the moment during a discussion about Mitch McConnell's recent incident involving his face seemingly freezing mid-speech.

"Remember when I fell on stage?" Behar asked moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who responded with concern: "I do remember. I wasn't even going to bring it up because it scared us so badly."

Behar inquired as to why it terrified Goldberg, because "my tush missed the seat, that's all. I was trying, and I went down," she summarized.

"You didn't see what we saw. We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary, because you don't know whether to catch you and annoy you," Goldberg responded.

Behar replied, "But the chairs were moving! It was like a ride at Coney Island!"

She later elaborated that "it was swirling," and that's why the show has new chairs fixed in place — as EW previously reported following the spill.

Goldberg ended the oral history on Behar's fall by playfully pushing back on the subsequent implementation of new furniture.

"My behind doesn't fit in this chair — as I've mentioned, many times," she said. "The other one, my butt fit on, but it was not good for you, so, we give what we can."

Behar's tumble certainly gave the internet a chuckle, as video from the moment quickly went viral. Behar had a great sense of humor about it all, laughing and cracking jokes about it as soon as she dusted herself off and took her seat at the table.

