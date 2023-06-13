For once, the call interrupting The View's live broadcast came from inside the house.

After months of sonic terrorism at the hands of longtime cohost Joy Behar's infamously interruptive cell phone — which has butted into past telecasts to give her directions and play music — executive producer Brian Teta took control of the matter and punctuated the broadcast on his own terms.

"I don't care when people use their phones at dinner, it doesn't bother me at all. One place you should not is the gynecologist's office," the 80-year-old said during a Hot Topics discussion about cell phone usage. "I was getting a pap smear, my phone went off, and it was playing 'When the Saints Come Marching In.' That is a true story. I did not make that up."

As the conversation continued, Behar looked down at the table with a familiar look of technological noise-induced panic momentarily gracing her face.

"It's ringing," Behar said ominously while she grabbed for her device. "Brian's calling me right now. That's the EP calling me," she continued, smiling as she showed her screen to the camera before picking up. "What?"

The camera then cut to Teta, who held his phone up from his off-camera nook.

