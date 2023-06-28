Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves isn't the only one who wished that she had gotten more air time on Claim to Fame before her elimination this week — The View hosts would've liked to have seen it too.

The panel unanimously praised Reeves' "freakout" after she was sent home on the show's season 2 premiere, calling her a "legend" and suggesting that she should host future seasons of the secret celebrity game show.

"On the season premiere of the competition show this year, Tom Hanks' niece, Carly Reeves, did not take her elimination well," Whoopi Goldberg said, before showing a clip of Reeves' furious, teary tirade that saw her call one of her fellow contestants "stupid" and exclaim that she deserved more airtime.

"Now, I have to say, before I continue on, apparently my granddaughter had a similar freak out," Goldberg began, referencing her granddaughter Amara's very own profanity-filled exit toward the end of the first season as a silent clip of it was shown onscreen. "That's why you can't hear — no, she's cursing."

Coming to Amara's defense, Sara Haines noted, "She did more of a monologue saying, 'What do you expect from Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter?'"

"I gotta tell you, I love the freakout that she had," Sunny Hostin remarked. Goldberg asked, "Which one? The young lady now?"

"I love both of 'em," Hostin confirmed. "I loved Amara's freak out too because she was telling them to kiss her butt and all kinds of stuff. But this girl, it was just such good television."

She also criticized Claim to Fame's choice to reference a bench in its clues about Reeves' celebrity relative, which the contestants try to keep secret from the rest of the group. "Everybody knows, 'Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.' You don't do the bench thing!" Hostin said. "Like that was, in my opinion, that was not a fair hint. That's a hint for later on. It's not the first hint."

Much like Hostin, Reeves told EW she believed the bench clue was a dead giveaway to her famous relative. "I mean, it's one of the greatest movies of all time," she said. "People know that bench, and then you've got the ping-pong paddle right below it. It was just too obvious."

Carly Reeves on 'Claim to Fame' and 'The View' hosts

Reeves also found a new fan in Alyssa Farah Griffin. "She was a legend. She's gonna make that show better," she said. "They need to bring her back." Hostin added, "She's good. She should host that show."

Haines, however, wasn't sure that Reeves' dramatic exit wasn't just "for the cameras," adding, "She kept saying 'freakin,' and if you're mad you know that 'freakin' isn't the thing that comes out of your mouth."

"I remember when Amara was on — the clues were hard because you've done so many things, so it's kinda like they [were trying] to figure out, 'Oh, it's a singer you're related to. Oh, it's an actor. Oh, it's a stage actor,'" Griffin explained. "Because you're an EGOT..."

Hostin interjected, "They can't say, 'Oh, I like your color purple.' It's over! It's like the bench!"

Goldberg noted that they "actually did" drop some heavy-handed clues during the first season, but that Amara was able to successfully confuse her fellow contestants. "They brought that up, but the thing that I loved is she told everybody — because you have to give one clue that is true and one clue that is not true — she told 'em I was … a porn star, that's what it was," she said. "She told everybody that I was an award-winning porn star."

Goldberg dryly added, "It is true that I am an award-winner, but it is not true that I was, or am, or will ever be a porn star. Not that there's anything wrong with it, but come on!"

