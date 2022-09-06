The View returns with new chairs for season 26 after Joy Behar fall
The View panelist Joy Behar has emerged victorious over the chair that tried to take her down in March.
The long-running ABC talk show returned for season 26 on Tuesday, with the ladies — including new permanent co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin — taking their seats on a new set of chairs noticeably different from the model Behar tumbled from earlier this year.
The new seats do not have a swivel base attached to them, as the previous set did. Each chair has four tall legs fixed to the ground, while the earlier seating had one central leg with a rotating cushion.
None of the ladies mentioned the new chairs during Tuesday's season 26 premiere, though EW has reached out to a representative for the show for more information.
"25 years that has never happened! Who do I sue?" Behar joked after recovering from the fall at the start of The View's March 3 live broadcast. The 79-year-old appeared to slip to the floor after attempting to get into her chair behind the table. "I went flying.... I just missed a step, as usual."
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg told the audience that "these chairs move," adding that "you touch it, and you're on the ground" in the wake of Behar's accident.
Sunny Hostin later chimed in, telling the crowd that she, too, has fallen out of her chair prior to Behar's on-air spill.
The View season 26 continues Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC, with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton set to appear for an interview tied to their new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy.
