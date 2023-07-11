"It's even hard for me to talk about it," an emotional Behar said on The View.

Joy Behar had an emotionally explosive Fourth of July, as the 80-year-old revealed she wound up on a harrowing search for her beloved dog, Bernie, who went missing last week during a holiday fireworks display.

The comedian recounted the incident on Tuesday's episode of The View, her first day back on the set after the talk show's week-long hiatus.

"It's even hard for me to talk about it," Behar said during the Hot Topics segment, remembering the moment her husband opened the door to their Long Island, N.Y., home while fireworks went off in the neighborhood. "Steve opened the door, it was pitch black, and the next thing we knew, Bernie was gone."

She said the couple "searched the house, we went downstairs, we went outside, we took a flashlight, we were running around the streets," before Behar called her daughter, who enlisted the help of the local police and several neighborhood citizens who widened the massive search.

"My heart was in my mouth. I mean, to lose a dog like that, he's small, he could've gotten hit by a car. It was pitch black," Behar said.

When moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked if Bernie was "under the bed," Behar responded, "No, he ran away! He ran away. My daughter called the police, so they put out like an APB, when somebody's missing. I got in my car and started riding around with the headlights high. Somebody yells out, 'What are you doing you moron?' I felt like saying, 'I'm looking for my dog!'"

Luckily, Behar's husband went into town and stopped by the local police department, where she said he found the dog waiting.

"He went a little further [into the building] and there was the police chief, holding Bernie," Behar said as the audience applauded. "I mean, it was like, I thought I would never see that dog again. You have a fantasy, what's going to happen to him? Is someone going to steal the dog?"

So how did Bernie thank her for her diligence in dog-based detective work? "He took a dump in the house the next day," Behar revealed "I'm telling that story because I want people to remember, when there are fireworks, dogs will freak out. He never did anything like that. I mean, he ran half a mile away!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

