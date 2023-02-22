The live studio audience laughed alongside the host after she mistakenly referred to the insurrection as… something else.

Joy Behar gets a rise out of The View audience with accidental 'Jan. 6 erection' slip-up

Joy Behar got a rise out of the audience at The View on Wednesday with a hilarious reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Filling in for moderator Whoopi Goldberg — who sat out the show for the second day in a row due to a cold — the 80-year-old host introduced a Hot Topics discussion on Fox News personality Tucker Carlson's coverage of the historical event in which a mob stormed the Capitol in early 2021.

"Less than a week after Tucker Carlson is caught in emails and texts fully admitting that he doesn't believe the election fraud lies," Behar said, "he's putting on the air that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hands him more than 40,000 hours of Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 erection, um, election, insurrection."

The studio audience erupted in laughter and began to applaud, as did Behar's cohosts. Both Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin hung their heads as they chuckled, while Alyssa Farah Griffin clapped her hands, flashed Behar an "okay" hand signal, and mouthed, "Well done!"

The View Joy Behar accidentally referred to the 2021 insurrection as the 'Jan. 6 erection' on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC (2)

After laughing a bit herself, Behar continued, "So, you get what I'm saying? They go on the air and tell people all these lies that they don't even believe themselves!"

The bit comes one week after Goldberg pointed out Behar's bra malfunction during the live telecast.

"The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago, when Joy's bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table," the Oscar-winning actress said. "I mean, it was like an earthquake. Suddenly the bra was like, 'Hello!' It was something else."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: