The View's Joy Behar calls out Sunny Hostin's focus on Gavin Newsom's looks: 'We're not gonna date him'

Joy Behar kicked off Friday's season finale of The View wanting to discuss politics — namely, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis agreeing to debate California Governor Gavin Newsom — but her cohost Sunny Hostin had some non-political observations to make.

Behar, serving as moderator in Whoopi Goldberg's absence, sets up the opening Hot Topic saying that DeSantis has "been too scared to even mention Donald Trump...but he is not afraid of Gavin Newsom." In response, Hostin poses that DeSantis "should be afraid. [Newsom's] very attractive." Behar brushes off the comment saying, "He is, he is" before returning to the subject soon after.

Behar asks her cohosts, "What's with Newsom? Is Newsom running, or what?" To which Ana Navarro replies, "For what? Best Hair in the United States? The nominee of the Democratic party is Joe Biden and his vice president is Kamala Harris."

The group — also including Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin — generally agree that Newsom is likely positioning himself for a presidential run in 2028, with Hostin explaining, "He's an attractive candidate, unlike DeSantis, who you get kind of creeped out by him."

"We're not voting on the looks of them," Haines tells Hostin, who tries to clarify she was also referring to his politics. "We're not gonna date him," Behar tells her cohost.

Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Joy Behar; Sunny Hostin on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images; Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

For as much as Behar pushed toward a focus on Newsom's politics instead of his appearance, just minutes later she introduces a segment about divorce through the lens of "the very handsome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau" splitting from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire.

"Now that's the best hair in politics," Navarro interjects about the Canadian leader.

Friday's episode of The View was the season finale of the ABC chatfest, which is expected to go on hiatus until after Labor Day. Behar ended the hour surprising her cohosts by asking them to join her in saying "and take a little time to enjoy the view" in unison. It went as well as you'd imagine.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: