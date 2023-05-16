"She has good genes, obviously, and she worked hard. What did she say? She's been doing pilates and she's been avoiding pasta and bread for now," Behar said of Stewart's figure. "It's only temporary, until she looks good on the magazine. One time I met her and I said to her, 'Martha, what do you wear as a brassiere? Because my generation says, 'brassiere,' by the way. Without missing a beat, she said, 'I wear a bathing suit under my clothing.' It's like one piece."