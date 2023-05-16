The View cohost Joy Behar asked Martha Stewart how she pees in a swimsuit

Behar said Stewart told her that she wears a swimsuit instead of a bra, prompting The View cohost to ask her what she does when she has to pee: "She said she pulls it to the side."
By Joey Nolfi May 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Advertisement

The View

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

From Whoopi Goldberg's Fart Gate to Joy Behar's newly launched Urinquest, The View is running the gamut of celebrity bodily functions.

During a Hot Topics table discussion about the 81-year-old's recent Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, Behar, 80, praised Stewart for challenging ageist stereotypes, and also recalled a hilarious interaction with the homemaking personality.

"She has good genes, obviously, and she worked hard. What did she say? She's been doing pilates and she's been avoiding pasta and bread for now," Behar said of Stewart's figure. "It's only temporary, until she looks good on the magazine. One time I met her and I said to her, 'Martha, what do you wear as a brassiere? Because my generation says, 'brassiere,' by the way. Without missing a beat, she said, 'I wear a bathing suit under my clothing.' It's like one piece."

Joy Behar asked how Martha Stewart peed in a swimsuit on 'The View'
| Credit: ABC

Behar then revealed the most obvious and pressing question on everyone's mind: "I said, 'Well, how do you pee? She said, 'There's no snaps on a bathing suit."

A confused Goldberg then asked, "I have snaps on my bathing suit — you don't have snaps on your bathing suit?" to which Behar responded: "She said she pulls it to the side. She's innovative!"

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

The View
type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
network
stream service
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com