"I'm looking at our executive producer, who looks like he's about to die," Sunny Hostin said after Jamil said "f---" on live TV, asked Sara Haines out on a date, and called herself a "serial erection killer."

Jameela Jamil drops f-bomb, falls to the table in bizarre interview on The View: 'Never trust a fart'

Jameela Jamil just gave one of the most entertaining interviews of the year on Wednesday's episode of The View.

Joining the long-running talk show to discuss her Bad Dates podcast, the She-Hulk actress kicked off her segment with a reflection on her own history with dating.

"I am what you would call a serial erection killer," she said, to the cohosts' amusement. "I'd have my own Netflix documentary series about all the erections I've murdered."

"Is it the accent that makes them flop?" Joy Behar asked, to which Jamil responded, "No, sister, I think it's generally the personality."

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on The View Jameela Jamil falling to the table on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Sara Haines told Jamil that she didn't believe her, and that the star was simply "self-deprecating" in the moment because she is "such a catch" in real life.

"I don't know, let's date — you'll see," Jamil said. "I'm asking you out, officially, on television."

She went on to admit that she waits "three months before I kiss or have sex with someone, so it's like The Hunger Games trying to get into my pants. It's ridiculous."

"I just don't want to see your balls until I'm ready," Jamil said, which prompted Haines to hang her head in her hands while moderator Whoopi Goldberg smirked to the audience.

"I'm looking at our executive producer, who looks like he's about to die," Sunny Hostin said as the audience laughed.

Jamil continued with some tips for the audience. "My only dating advice is never, ever — I've learned this from the podcast — never, ever trust a fart," she said. "Don't do it… It's not your friend. You think it's your friend. It's not.… It's your enemy. It becomes something else sometimes, and we just don't need to get into it because this is morning television. Don't make me say it."

Jameela Jamil swears on The View Jameela Jamil swears on live TV on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

The hosts pushed the conversation to a new topic, with Jamil opening up about her feelings on exercise and mental health.

"I hate exercise," she said. "I had an eating disorder for 20 years. I looked at exercise as something I just did to punish myself for eating. It was all based around my aesthetic. So when I recovered from anorexia, I didn't go near moving my body. I stayed in bed for, like, eight years pretty much. I see it as this exclusive club, this elitist place where you have to dress a certain way, and like, f---. Sorry, I apologize for my language."

Jameela Jamil on The View Jameela Jamil drops the f-bomb on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Hostin again turned to the show's EP, Brian Teta.

"Do we have a shot of Brian?" Hostin said before the camera cut to Teta watching the segment.

"Now he's on the floor," Goldberg quipped.

"I apologize, children. That is very bad language," Jamil clarified just before the interview ended.

When Goldberg cut her off to go to commercial, Jamil jokingly asked, "Is it because I said the f-word?"

As the show transitioned to a break, Jamil put her head on the table and waved to the cameras for several seconds before they cut.

Jameela Jamil on The View table Jameela Jamil falls to the table on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

When The View returned, Goldberg bid the audience adieu by praising the delightful chaos.

"This was a good day," the Oscar-winning actress said. "Really interesting!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: