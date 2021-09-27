The View cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro reveal COVID test results were false positives: 'No one got it'

All is apparently well after Friday's chaotic episode of The View, during which cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro abruptly left the studio after testing positive for COVID-19, just minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to give an interview with the ABC daytime show's panel.

At the top of Monday's episode, cohost Joy Behar cleared the air about the mishap, which resulted in a truncated interview with the vice president from a separate room as well as an awkward round of audience questions.

"I'm happy to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives and everyone is safe, healthy, and COVID-free. No one got it," Behar announced to cheers from the audience. "It was a mistake of some sort."

ABC's "The View" - Season 22 Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The host then threw the conversation to executive producer Brian Teta, who apologized to Hostin and Navarro for the way the announcement was handled.

"It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances," Teta said. "We found out moments before we came back on the air." Teta added that all he could think about was keeping everyone safe, even though that created unfortunate situations for the View hosts.

"I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana because, in the midst of this chaos, they were in this position where they had this information put out on television, and then to make it even worse it turned out not to be true later on," he said.

Hostin took the floor and became emotional detailing the situation from her perspective, admitting, "It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on." She then dug into how she was personally affected, revealing that her husband, a surgeon, had to be pulled out of the operating room when the news broke.

"My child's school had to be notified. She had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well," she explained. "For me, it was particularly triggering because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law's funeral. So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could possibly be COVID-positive and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don't think my husband could handle."

Navarro spoke about how upon hearing Friday's news, she immediately panicked because she had just spent the day with the vice president's sister, niece, and brother-in-law. "I'm thinking, 'I'm Typhoid Mary and I'm going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week,'" joked the cohost, before thanking viewers and fans for their support.

"I really can't tell you how grateful I am to the vice president's team, that they rolled with the punches — that they went along with it," Navarro continued, before throwing out a plea to Harris. "Kamala, come back! We will Bubble Wrap ourselves. We will float in disinfectant!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.