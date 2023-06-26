The View hosts slam 'disrespectful' Lana Del Rey over late Glastonbury set

Del Rey told Glastonbury crowds that she would rush through her set because she was late after her hair took too long to do.

The View has no patience for Lana Del Rey.

After the singer-songwriter showed up late for her weekend Glastonbury performance because her hair took too long to do, the cohosts of the long-running talk show went in on the "disrespectful" behavior.

"I'd like to try that. 'Yeah, we're late, we didn't come on time today because our hair took too long,'" moderator Whoopi Goldberg said as the table discussed Del Rey's lateness during Monday's Hot Topics segment.

"Listen, if you know your hair takes a long time, you show up on time," Ana Navarro added, but later admitted: "I don't know who Lana Del Rey is."

Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'; Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'; Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury | Credit: ABC; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Goldberg suggested that Del Rey should've told her fans she'd give them "$20 back on your ticket" as compensation, but cohost Sara Haines wasn't having any of it.

"It doesn't matter who it is, even if people would wait for them. I think it's such a disrespect of people's time. We all know people who are late all the time, it's so selfish," Haines said. "I think it's disrespectful... people that have concerts, people that are stars, just because you're that way does not make your time more valuable than the people that are waiting for you."

The 38-year-old "Summertime Sadness" performer showed up to Glastonbury around 30 minutes late on Saturday, prompting the venue to cut her off to adhere to a strict curfew.

"I was so f---ing late that I am about to rush this set today. If they cut power, I'm super f---ing sorry," Del Rey told the crowd. "My hair takes so long to do."

Videos from the event showed Del Rey attempting to speak to the crowd after her mic was reportedly cut, and fans sang her lyrics while security escorted her off stage.

Representatives for Del Rey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: