Navarro — our favorite chaotic vacation queen — also suggested that one of her gay friends should get a boob job while she relaxed on the ocean.

This year, Navarro's vacation correspondence took her to Istanbul, where she's sent social media dispatches in which she laments having to walk barefoot through a mosque and trolls Donald Trump over his latest indictment.

On Thursday, however, Navarro took to the high seas and shared a travelogue from the deck of a yacht. In an Instagram Story, she told a tale that contained more twists than Whoopi Goldberg's war with Diablo IV.

"Oh, you all, is there anything better than the sound of waves and feeling the wind and the smell of the ocean? I don't know what it is, it's something that I love so much, it reinvigorates me. I just bought this necklace," Navarro said while the wind gently caressed her hair. "Don't start rumors, I ain't naked," she continued, tilting the camera down to show that she was, in fact, wearing clothes.

"My best friend says I need a boob job. He's gay, he can tell me those things," she said at the end of the clip, before leaving us with a powerful message: "He needs one, too."

Though Navarro often fronts hilarious and hard-hitting moments on The View panel, she's done some of her most legendary work remotely — including from her bed, where she dropped a remix of "Happy Birthday" for Trump amid his ongoing legal battle.

"I just heard on TV it's Donald Trump's birthday tomorrow. I think this calls for a celebration song. Come on guys, do it with me, hmm?" Navarro said in a clip from June. "Happy indictment to you! Happy Indictment to you! Happy indictment Mr. former president, loco, twice-impeached, twice-indicted, never-again-in-the-White-House! Happy indictment to you!"

Navarro returns to The View — alongside all of her current cohosts — for season 27 on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

