The View ladies grill Geraldo Rivera over who he had a 'toxic relationship' with on The Five
- TV Show
Spearheaded by President Joy Behar, the ladies of The View launched an on-air investigation into Geraldo Rivera's Fox News firing drama.
"Well, I was fired from The Five, the kind of antithesis to this program, the bitter enemy," the 80-year-old Rivera said at the top of his interview on Thursday's episode of the talk show, before revealing that he "had very a toxic relationship with another of the cast members" on the conservative panel.
"Which one?" Behar quickly asked. "Does it rhyme with Shmesse Shwatters?" Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, seemingly referencing The Five cohost Jesse Watters.
Rivera didn't name names, but Sara Haines pressed him later in the interview while asking if he felt that it was unfair that he had to leave the network over one of his colleagues.
"Sure. I also thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather that he was always favored. I was the one, I was suspended three times, my appearances, I had two three appearances schedule weekly then bi-weekly, then monthly, then they kind of disappeared, they were canceled in the last day right before I was supposed to go on," he added. "So, I was really ticked off."
Picking up on Rivera's pronoun usage, Behar asked, "So, it's a guy? We know that!"
Rivera confirmed. "Everything came to everything," he finished. "I'm not mad at anybody."
Rivera did, however, go into detail about how he arrived at the decision to part ways with the network.
"I got a call from two of the female executives who said, 'You're off The Five, but there are plenty of other things you can do.' I had a year-and-a-half left on my contract. And I said, 'Well, stuff it, if you fired me from the No. 1 show, then I'm going to quit.' That's basically what happened," he said, adding that his "ideology does not fit at Fox" anymore.
"In the interim, in the days that led up to my last day of work, they were so kind to me," he offered. "They were so nice, remembering all the things we did together over the 20-odd years."
A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- The View's Whoopi Goldberg says her will mandates that she won't be turned into a hologram after death
- The View star reveals why she agrees with Supreme Court ruling for designer who opposes gay marriage
- Joy Behar recalls harrowing search for missing dog who 'took a dump' in her house after police rescue