After Rivera was fired from The Five, he said that he had a contentious relationship to someone else on the show.

The View ladies grill Geraldo Rivera over who he had a 'toxic relationship' with on The Five

"Well, I was fired from The Five, the kind of antithesis to this program, the bitter enemy," the 80-year-old Rivera said at the top of his interview on Thursday's episode of the talk show, before revealing that he "had very a toxic relationship with another of the cast members" on the conservative panel.

"Which one?" Behar quickly asked. "Does it rhyme with Shmesse Shwatters?" Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, seemingly referencing The Five cohost Jesse Watters.

Joy Behar and Geraldo Rivera on 'The View' Joy Behar and Geraldo Rivera on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Rivera didn't name names, but Sara Haines pressed him later in the interview while asking if he felt that it was unfair that he had to leave the network over one of his colleagues.

"Sure. I also thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather that he was always favored. I was the one, I was suspended three times, my appearances, I had two three appearances schedule weekly then bi-weekly, then monthly, then they kind of disappeared, they were canceled in the last day right before I was supposed to go on," he added. "So, I was really ticked off."

Picking up on Rivera's pronoun usage, Behar asked, "So, it's a guy? We know that!"

Rivera confirmed. "Everything came to everything," he finished. "I'm not mad at anybody."

'The Five' on Fox News 'The Five' on Fox News | Credit: Fox News

Rivera did, however, go into detail about how he arrived at the decision to part ways with the network.

"I got a call from two of the female executives who said, 'You're off The Five, but there are plenty of other things you can do.' I had a year-and-a-half left on my contract. And I said, 'Well, stuff it, if you fired me from the No. 1 show, then I'm going to quit.' That's basically what happened," he said, adding that his "ideology does not fit at Fox" anymore.

"In the interim, in the days that led up to my last day of work, they were so kind to me," he offered. "They were so nice, remembering all the things we did together over the 20-odd years."

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

