Here's who's coming to The View to kick off season 25

Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, and Ben Platt are among the guests who will be joining the daytime talk show when it returns Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The View also plans to invite back former hosts like Star Jones on what it is dubbing Flashback Fridays. Jones will join permanent hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines at the panel, which recently bid farewell to Meghan McCain. McCain joined The View in 2017 after leaving Fox News, and served as the ABC show's lone conservative voice.

Political commentator Ana Navarro will also continue in her role as a recurring cohost this season.

The View 'The View' hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sara Haines | Credit: ABC/Robert Ascroft

Here are the scheduled guests and hosts for the weeks of Sept. 7-10 and Sept. 13-17:

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love guest cohosts; Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Thursday, Sept. 9: Mia Love guest cohosts; Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Friday, Sept. 10: Original cohost Star Jones joins the table to guest cohost on first Flashback Friday

Monday, Sept. 13: Mary Katharine Ham guest cohosts; Wendy Williams (The Wendy Williams Show)

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Mary Katharine Ham guest cohosts; Gabrielle Union (author, You Got Anything Stronger?)

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show); Tarana Burke (author, Unbound)

Thursday, Sept. 16: Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Friday, Sept. 17: A former cohost will join the table for Flashback Friday; Andrew Garfield (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

The View wrapped up season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in homes and total viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history.

