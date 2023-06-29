See an exclusive photo of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin with their gifts.

There are now 12 official cohosts of The View — that is, if you count the mini recreations of the six current panelists that made a surprise appearance at the end of Thursday's live show.

As the series returned for its final segment, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines plugged the latter's game show The Chase while tiny dolls made in their likeness perched on their mugs at the table. EW has confirmed that the figures were made by an audience member who gave them to the cohosts as gifts during filming. (See an exclusive photo of the hosts with their dolls below.)

When Goldberg closed the show several seconds later without mentioning the recreations, the camera pulled back to reveal that all of the cohosts — including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — had dolls of themselves (seemingly made of yarn) resting in front of them, with Behar appearing to hold an extra one for Ana Navarro, who was not present for Thursday's show.

The View Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin pose with dolls on 'The View' | Credit: Courtesy of The View

"Someone in the audience made them," a representative for the show tells EW. "They are in their promo photo outfits."

Unsurprisingly, the dolls are not the first small humanoids to set foot on The View's set this year. After Behar's iconic vacation that included an incident that prompted her to call an Italian woman a bitch for not letting her use a specific restroom, the 80-year-old cohost gave her fellow stars souvenirs from the European trip in the form of mini replicas of the statue of David with The View insignia over his crotch.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

