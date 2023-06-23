EW has confirmed that the actor left his interview early during a pre-taped episode of the talk show set to air Friday.

Dermot Mulroney walks out of The View interview in support of WGA strike

Actor Dermot Mulroney stood in solidarity with the ongoing WGA strike — literally. The actor walked out during the filming of a pre-taped interview that's set to air Friday on The View, EW has confirmed with a source close to the situation.

The 59-year-old Scream VI star told the ABC talk show's cohosts that he would "symbolically walk off in support of the writers" on the set of the program. EW has since learned that Mulroney proceeded to leave the table after a friendly interview, as longtime panelist Joy Behar — filling in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg, who typically has Fridays off — plugged his appearance in Disney+'s new series Secret Invasion.

We're told that the segment will air exactly as it was recorded because there was no tension between the hosts and the actor, and that the act was meant as a sign of support for Hollywood's striking writers.

Dermot Mulroney arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studios' upcoming "Secret Invasion" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images); THE VIEW- 6/13/23 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ken Jennings are guests on “The View” on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) SARA HAINES, JOY BEHAR Dermot Mulroney and Joy Behar on 'The View' | Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty; Lou Rocco/ABC

"Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours," Mulroney said of the move in a statement. "I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union."

In May, EW confirmed that the show would continue airing new episodes for the foreseeable future, as it is primarily an unscripted show, and only a couple members of the show's writing staff were impacted. The View has not hired any other people to fulfill the writers' duties through the strike.

Still, Goldberg has kicked off most live episodes since the strike began with a note about the show's operation sans a writing staff.

Amid the strike, which resulted after the WGA failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, writers picketed for fair pay from the likes of Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, and more.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

