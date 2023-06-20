Trump alleged that Griffin — his former communications director — changed her views on him while forging a TV career.

The ladies of The View have come to the defense of conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin after her former boss, Donald Trump, slammed her in a recent Fox News interview.

While speaking to journalist Bret Baier in a discussion that aired Monday evening, Trump took aim at Griffin, who served as the former president's communications director in 2020.

"Something happens, when people leave... I have this woman named Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things, long after she left," Trump alleged during the interview. "Then The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views, and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change."

"Alyssa, just to clear your name, your name was shouted out at one point," Sara Haines said on Tuesday's episode of The View. "Let me just remind him that the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left. It was a year and a half later with her view highly changed [that] she came to this show."

Donald Trump on Fox News, Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View Donald Trump; Alyssa Farah Griffin | Credit: Fox News; ABC

Following Haines' comment, Griffin replied, "Thank you for that," as the table went on to break down more surprising moments from the interview.

Both on The View and as a political commentator on CNN, Griffin has criticized Trump and his supporters since resigning from his administration in late 2020. Earlier this month, she even suggested that she regretted taking a job with him after working for Mike Pence from 2017-2019.

"Chris Christie is an imperfect messenger telling a very important message. There's a lot I've disagreed with him on over the years. Listen, his unfavorables are sky-high in the Republican party, I don't think there's a path for him to the nomination, but, he's doing what people are unwilling to do, saying, I know this guy, I supported this guy, frankly, I supported him until the bitter end, but I'm telling you now: he's dangerous," Griffin — who was recently interviewed by federal prosecutors amid an investigation into Trump's conduct — said during a Hot Topics segment. "It's okay if you think he woke up too late, but what he's saying is true. I wish I could count myself among the people who's never made a mistake and never aligned with the wrong people and had to learn as life goes on, but what he's saying is powerful."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: