Is it "a phallus," a singular "piece of corn," or a more complex "piece of corn with Peyronie's disease"? Let The View debate rage on.

Debate erupts on The View over alleged 'phallus' on Sunny Hostin's dress: 'It is a flower'

What is on Sunny Hostin's dress? The ladies of The View have some pointed opinions.

A comical debate over the pattern on the longtime cohost's dress broke out after moderator Whoopi Goldberg complimented Joy Behar's pink, "sherbet-y" jacket, and told her that she wanted to "lick" her shoulder.

Sara Haines prompted the table to focus on Sunny's dress, which she called "beautiful." Behar then joked that, "Sunny has a phallus on her dress," which prompted Hostin to stand up and address the crowd.

The View Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

"It is a flower with a fistula. You know flowers, the shiny, waxy, red flowers?" she said, motioning up and down her front side to the image on her clothing.

Haines butted in, thickening the plot when she introduced the idea that the image on the dress was actually "a piece of corn."

Behar took it one step further, quipping that it was "a piece of corn with Peyronie's disease," referencing a condition that causes painful penile curvature.

"I knew it was going to happen when I walked out," Hostin said, before Goldberg ended the discussion by proclaiming, "I don't want to shock you or anything, but, if that looks like a phallus to you, we need to talk."

Sadly, cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin missed out on the back-and-forth, as she sat Wednesday's broadcast out following a COVID diagnosis.

See Hostin's allegedly phallic/floral/veggie-inspired dress in the image above. The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: