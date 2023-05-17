Whoopi Goldberg jumped in her seat after Haines used a censored phrase, and the show quickly cut to commercial.

The View cuts live audio after Sara Haines shocks cohosts with mystery profanity: 'Sorry!'

Sara Haines just put her foot — and one of her storied Hot Topics table mugs — in her mouth on The View.

The 45-year-old shocked her cohosts by dropping a bit of mystery profanity during a discussion about the upcoming dating show Golden Bachelor, which will follow a cast of elderly singles as they compete for the affections of someone in their age bracket.

After Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed that "this is not a sugar daddy show," Sunny Hostin made a joke about this season's Fantasy Suite showing "[the cast] napping" because of their age.

"You guys, these are only 60-year-olds. Do you know how young 60 is? I know 60-year-olds. "They run marathons, they..." she said, just before the camera cut away from her and the audio dropped out. When it kicked back in, Goldberg jumped in her chair, Joy Behar shook her head, and Griffin put her hand over her mouth as Haines doubled over the table.

"We'll be right back," Goldberg said, throwing the show to commercial as Haines looked to someone off-camera and said, "Sorry!"

A representative for The View did not immediately respond to EW's request for information on the word — or words — Haines apparently used.

