Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro took viewers on a wild ride during the final minutes of today's broadcast.

The View cohosts hawked fart spray, became bed models, and got booed — all in under 6 minutes

The View cohosts Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro united to take viewers on a journey of smells, sights, and feelings as they transformed the show's final minutes into an experiential installation art piece.

In the absence of the show's longtime moderator and alleged serial farter, Whoopi Goldberg, Haines and Griffin used the show's closing moments to hawk Wabi Whiffs "toot spray" on Friday's View Your Deal merchandising segment. Guest Gretta Monahan explained to the ladies that the products eliminate "those bathroom odors," which made them chuckle.

"So, you fizzle before you drizzle?" Haines asked of the line's dissolving tablets that disintegrate in toilet water. She also expressed gentle shock over the "toot spray" moniker for other products in the collection. "Oh my goodness," she said. Griffin giggled.

Monahan then waltzed the on-air saleswomen to a giant mattress and prompted them to recline upon the marshmallowy structure.

"Jump on it! Upgrade your mattress for a good night's sleep, finally!" Monahan said as Haines laid down on her stomach atop the 15-inch thick mattress while Griffin bounced.

"This is like the one they throw the bowling ball on," Haines said before throwing the segment to commercial.

Though only two minutes remained when the show came back from break, the delightful chaos wasn't over — not even close. Fill-in moderator Joy Behar threw to Navarro, who'd seemingly pulled off a powerhouse move of fashion spectacle by switching outfits while the cameras were down. Instead of the chic ensemble she sported at the top of the show, she had draped herself in Miami Heat NBA playoffs merch, including a hat, t-shirt, and pin.

"Tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time, you can see the Miami Heat playing against the New York Knicks. [Producer] Brian [Teta] said I'd get booed here," Navarro said. Without missing a beat, panelist Sunny Hostin — seated immediately next to her — loudly booed.

"Are there any Miami Heat fans here?" Navarro asked the audience, to which the New York City-born Hostin responded, "No!" And that was it; that was how The View sent us into the weekend.

The View continues Monday at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

