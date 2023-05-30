The View cohost ecstatic over lone audience clapper: 'I have a fan for once!'
- TV Show
The spirit of Meghan McCain resurfaced on The View when — in the grand tradition of John McCain's daughter — conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin acknowledged the supportive applause of a sole audience member on Tuesday's broadcast.
After moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced a topic about female voters being "unmoved" by a jury finding that Donald Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, cohosts Sunny Hostin and Griffin engaged in a light debate about why.
"I think that women, white women in particular, want to protect the patriarchy here, because it's to their benefit," Hostin said. "They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married white women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing."
Griffin jumped in to ask, "But, [to what] do you attribute the continued Cuomo support among female voters or Bill Clinton support?"
At this point, a single audience member applauded Griffin's point. Hostin turned to the crowd and said, "Oh, thank you, that's nice," while Griffin beamed. "I have a fan for once!" the former Trump White House associate said, laughing.
The moment recalled McCain's on-air antics, as the right-wing panelist regularly addressed the in-studio audience either clapping for — or against — her during Hot Topics discussions.
Griffin and Ana Navarro replaced the cohost following McCain's departure from the show in 2021.
New episodes of The View premiere Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Whoopi Goldberg scolds The View audience for booing conservative politician during live interview: 'No!'
- The View ladies walk out to Tina Turner's 'The Best' in emotional tribute: 'I could start crying'
- Whoopi Goldberg scolds The View producer on air as he steers her from trashing network's American Idol