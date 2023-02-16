Sunny Hostin laughed as the audience booed, joking that they were "turning" on her after she suggested Kardashian as the modern-day equivalent to the late Welch's sex symbol status.

The View audience sounded a battle cry of boos in opposition to the rule of the Kim Kardashian empire.

"You know, they don't make any sex symbols like that," Behar said. "I don't know any present [sex symbols.]"

Sunny Hostin jumped in, adding, "Well, Kim Kardashian is kind of a sex symbol," which prompted the studio audience to loudly boo the response.

Hostin's fellow panelists also rebuked the assertion, with Whoopi Goldberg quickly quipping, "No," while Behar and a (visibly stunned) Hostin joked that the audience was "turning" on them.

"That's not even, you can't even put them in the same... I'm moving on," Goldberg said before introducing the next Hot Topic discussion.

Goldberg previously spoke about Kardashian's Hollywood might after Charlize Theron told The Hollywood Reporter in December that "the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents" holds "way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does."

"I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian can't get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened. She can't do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it. She can maybe be instrumental in helping things happen, but I'll tell you, Charlize, you've got more pull in the industry than I've got in the industry. You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years," the 67-year-old said. "So, there are things, there are people who can make things happen, but I don't know all that many people other than a lot of men who can get stuff greenlit like that."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

