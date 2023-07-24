Florida isn't getting away with revisionist history as long as The View cohost Ana Navarro is a resident of the state.

The Republican panelist launched into a censored, profanity-laced tirade against the state's new education standards, which aim to teach students that slavery provided "personal benefits" to enslaved people in America.

"I live in Florida, I've been spitting mad about the culture wars that Ron DeSantis has been creating, so when he says he has nothing to do with it, that's bulls---," Navarro said as the audio cut out, censoring her choice words. "He has created the environment that's led to this. What they say is they updated the standards now to say enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. Slavery was the darkest moment of American history. Our biggest shame. People got torn from their homelands. Men, women, newborns, put in the bowels of ships, shackled, made to row from Africa to America, then brought here and sold like chattel, separated from their children, beat, whipped, worked to death, raped. How dare you, shame on you people in Florida! How dare you try to whitewash slavery."

Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro slam Florida education on slavery on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg, the show's moderator, added her thoughts near the end of the Hot Topics segment, similarly taking aim at DeSantis for impeding change if the local government is "ignoring the fact" that slavery happened.

"Your teachers don't let your kids feel bad. They explain, we're telling you this history, it's our American history, because you need to know so we don't repeat it. And here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it," she said. "You know what? As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families, because, remember, we didn't have books, all these stories come to us from our families. You don't call our families liars. They know what happened, because their grandma's grandma's grandma told them. You, sir, are — I can't even say the word — you're a disgrace."

On Wednesday, Florida's education board approved a curriculum that includes a line about "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit" — a move that was met by heavy criticism. Speaking in Jacksonville, Fla., Vice President Kamala Harris said the state wants "to replace history with lies," according to NBC News.

"These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the well being of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children," said Harris. "This is the United States of America. We're not supposed to do that."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

