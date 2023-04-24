"Look at God," Sunny Hostin said after Ana Navarro led the audience in a live rendition of Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

After seeing their live broadcasts terrorized by sonic disruptions, the ladies of The View are making some noise of their own.

As news of conservative TV personality Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News broke live during Monday's telecast, Oscar-winning actress and show moderator Whoopi Goldberg threw her hands up and prompted her fellow panelists to do "The Wave" around the table.

"Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the 67-year-old announced amid audience cheers.

After the women took their seats, Ana Navarro asked the studio audience to join her in singing Steam's 1969 hit "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" in celebration of Carlson's departure.

"Can I ask the audience if they'll help me do something?" Navarro asked before breaking into song and throwing her hands in the air. "Come on folks! Na na na na. Na na na na. Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye! Sayonara."

When the cheers died down, Sunny Hostin added a bit of perspective.

"I don't think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone's career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country," she said. "And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God. Look at God!"

After cohost — and former Donald Trump associate — Alyssa Farah Griffin alleged that Carlson often propped up pro-Russian talking points, Hostin stressed that "karma doesn't lose anyone's address."

Fox announced Monday that Carlson would leave the network, days after the media organization agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems amid a defamation lawsuit alleging that the network spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," a Fox spokesperson said Monday of Carlson, whose Tucker Carlson Tonight program aired from 2016 through Friday, April 21 of this year.

Watch The View cohosts celebrate Carlson's Fox News exit in the video above. The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

