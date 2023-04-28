Navarro suggested the president should list off his positive qualities at the White House Correspondents' Dinner to combat Nikki Haley's recent comments about his age.

The View cohost Ana Navarro thinks Joe Biden can combat ageism by telling the world he's 'not anti-homo'

Sunny Hostin once said Jesus would be grand marshal of a Pride parade, and now her The View cohost Ana Navarro has another figure she thinks needs to step up for the role: President Joe Biden.

As the Hot Topics table discussed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's recent controversial comments about Biden's age during Friday's episode of the long-running ABC talk show, Navarro made an instantly iconic suggestion that has power, intelligence, clearance, access, influence, profile, and (potentially) international implications.

"The White House Correspondents' Dinner is this weekend. I think Joe Biden should take the opportunity to show some humor about it," Navarro said. "His age is not going to go away. It's an issue, so he needs to take it in stride."

Her suggestion? "He needs to say, 'Yeah, you know what, I'm old, but I'm not crazy, I'm not divisive, I'm hot hateful, I'm not a bigot, I'm not anti-homo,'" she said before Hostin jumped in with a reference to a widely derided quote from Donald Trump's past.

Ana Navarro, joe biden Credit: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Navarro finished by suggesting that the president needs to tell the American people, "I don't grab women by the genitals, I'm not indicted, I'm not a criminal."

Joy Behar kicked the show to commercial with a few closing remarks of her own. "I'd rather have Joe Biden drooling than any Republican," she said as the audience cheered. "We'll be right back."

The panel launched into the discussion amid fallout from Haley's recent Fox News interview, in which she said, "The idea that [Biden] would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

