The View clash ignites as Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin spar: 'You attack me every time I talk'

The ladies of The View got into a heated debate about workplace toxicity while... at work on live TV.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced a discussion about "toxic femininity," Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former Donald Trump associate and new View season 26 cohost — spoke about an imbalance when it comes to attributing heated professional environments to one's gender.

"We've come a long way in critiquing some of the male practices that are not helpful and need to be called out. Women have made a ton of progress, but we can also be each other's worst enemies. It's still the case, and I have to say, some of the worst bosses I've had have been women and sometimes colleagues in the workplace who are women," Griffin said, to which Ana Navarro — who also joined the new season as a permanent panelist — responded: "That's what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway."

Though visibly stunned, Griffin still wasted no time clapping back: "I can't really get a word in without you attacking me," she said with a smile. "So, I wouldn't say this is a totally different environment of women supporting each other."

While taking a sip from her mug, Navarro responded: "Oh, I haven't attacked you yet."

The conversation continued without further tussle, and the panel didn't reference it again throughout the ABC broadcast.

The temporary spat comes after a wild year for The View, which saw Griffin clashing with Sunny Hostin over the latter comparing white women voting for conservatives to "roaches voting for Raid," Goldberg calling out a movie critic who body-shamed her, and Joy Behar getting into physical altercations with two inanimate objects: Her cell phone and a diabolical swivel chair.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

