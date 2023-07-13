"I'm fascinated by that shirt you're wearing," Joy Behar said to Griffin, before Goldberg pulled out a pair of scissors and called a wardrobe crew member to the stage to help.

"So, I don't want anybody to get nervous but, we have been talking about this shirt, and I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works, but I feel like we need to call Fran [Taylor]. Fran is the woman who does all of our wardrobe," Goldberg said at the end of Thursday's episode, well after the ladies paused an earlier discussion to comment on the shirt's revealing nature.

Taylor then approached the set and informed Griffin that she had, in fact, been wearing the button-up top incorrectly for the entire episode.

"The shirt is really supposed to be worn like this," she said, while adjusting the piece to reveal that there were two holes for each of Griffin's shoulders, not just one. "Oh, so you're saying I'm wrong?" Griffin asked. "That makes so much more sense."

In her defense, Sara Haines praised Taylor for keeping the ladies together when it comes to fashion, despite repeated missteps. "How many times have I come out, I've come out in clothes backwards so many times," she said.

Griffin's garb took center stage at the top of the broadcast, as the panelists criticized Fox head Rupert Murdoch as well as the former U.S. president's bid for the Republican nomination in 2024.

"Can I say that, as a Republican, Trump has completely destroyed the Republican party with the help of Murdoch, and... I'm fascinated by that shirt you're wearing," Behar said to Griffin.

Goldberg then turned to the audience and said, "I didn't want to bring it up. I thought I wasn't going to say anything."

Griffin chuckled as she admitted, "I'm not sure I'm wearing it right, so I'm just going to go with it."

Behar quipped that Griffin — who worked for Trump's communications team throughout 2020 — had "no choice" because "that's how it's cut."

Despite the momentary delay, the conversation carried on as usual, with Griffin's shoulder keeping a watchful eye on the spirited debate.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

