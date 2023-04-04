Sunny Hostin also brought up Griffin's former White House gig under Trump's administration as the panel discussed his impending arrest.

Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks her former boss, Donald Trump, is panicking after becoming the first president in United States history to be officially charged with a crime.

As Griffin and her cohosts on The View monitored the situation unfolding in Manhattan, where the Apprentice host is set appear in a courtroom to be arraigned, the ex-White House communications employee told the ladies how she thinks Trump might be feeling as he awaits criminal proceedings.

"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," Griffin said. "I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling, he's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived. And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be. Right now, his team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened. And that's what he wants, he wants to go out and frame this his own way and spin the public."

After Griffin finished, cohost Sunny Hostin brought up Griffin's former association with Trump.

"You know him much better than I do, of course, because you've worked with him for a little while," she said. She went on to make a point about the toll Trump's likely "perp walk" will have on New York City law enforcement resources.

Griffin later finished her observations on Trump by expressing irritation over the Republican party's insistence on backing him ahead of the 2024 election.

"We're heading into 2024, Trump now lost in 2020, he lost Republican seats," the conservative panelist said. "What I'm so frustrated by is, as a party, we're preparing to once again nominate somebody who keeps losing, now as the first former president to be indicted, and on the most unrelatable crime. Who among us has paid off a porn star to try to hide it from your wife and get elected president? It drives me crazy."

The New York Times reported that Trump is expected to plead not guilty as he faces two dozen felony charges that "stem from a hush-money payment to a porn star [suspected to be Stormy Daniels] that was made days before Mr. Trump was elected in 2016."

