All signs point to Griffin as the next conservative voice on the talk show following Meghan McCain's departure.

It looks like The View has found its new cohost, though The View isn't really saying that right now.

According to multiple reports, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who formerly served as White House director of strategic communications and assistant to President Donald Trump, is in the final stages of joining the daytime talk show as the next conservative cohost.

The Daily Mail was among the first to report the news, which was confirmed by EW's sister publication PEOPLE. But a spokesperson for The View said Tuesday in a statement to EW, "We do not have a cohost announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned."

Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Farah Griffin's close association with the Trump administration could prove divisive. It was only after the Jan. 6 insurrection that she disavowed the former president, which happened to coincide with the launch of her television career.

Since then she has often taken an opposing stance to some of the louder members of her party, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. She recently referred to Gaetz as a "scumbag" on Twitter.

On a recent episode of The View, Farah Griffin urged Republicans to vote in support of codifying same-sex marriage into law. "I think the Republican Party… they're on the wrong side of this," she said. "On the one hand, I was pleased that the House was able to pass codifying marriage equality into law, but the number of Republicans who were against it? It's 2022. This is the easiest issue."

She added, "If there is one message I could deliver to my fellow Republicans, this should be the easiest vote you'll ever take."

Ana Navarro had also auditioned for the permanent cohosting gig on The View and seemed like a popular choice among viewers. Some fans of the show have threatened to boycott the show if Griffin were to be the pick. The Daily Beast also reported earlier this month that comedian Wanda Sykes bailed on a View appearance after learning that Farah Griffin was guest-hosting the episode.

Related content: