Alyssa Farah Griffin later brought the giant photo to the set, and Behar hilariously threw it away from her: "I don't want it!"

Conservative View star sparks Joy Behar, wants Marie Kondo to remove cohost's 'old picture' from dressing room

In the words of celebrity declutter queen Marie Kondo, we love mess — especially on The View.

As the panelists discussed Kondo's recent admission that she's taken a step back from the art of home organization — after fronting the popular Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo — conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed that she'd like the star to take a swing at simplifying her space on the set of the ABC show.

"I need Marie Kondo to come declutter my dressing room," Griffin said as the audience laughed. "My dressing room here is, like, an old picture of Joy [Behar] and ghosts of hosts past. It's a mess. It's a giant picture of Joy."

Alyssa Farah Griffin Joy Behar photo The View Alyssa Farah Griffin reveals giant photo of Joy Behar on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

"It's an old picture of me where?" Behar asked with a confused look on her face, to which Griffin replied, "It's in my closet, yeah."

When the show returned from its final commercial break, Griffin wasn't in her usual seat at the table, and later emerged from backstage with the photo.

Joy Behar throws photo of herself The View Joy Behar throws a photo of herself on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

"So, I thought I should return this to its rightful owner, the beautiful Joy Behar," she said, and presented the portrait to her 80-year-old cohost. "This is [from] two seasons ago, I think. It was the only decor on my wall for quite some time."

The View, Marie Kondo Alyssa Farah Griffin said she wants Marie Kondo to declutter a photo of Joy Behar from her dressing room on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC; Inset: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"It's alright, I don't want it," Behar said, and promptly threw the image over her head before Whoopi Goldberg ended the show.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. See Behar throw Griffin's photo of her above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: