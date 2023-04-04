A source tells EW why the show added coasters under the cohosts' mugs after the noisy cups resulted in the ladies getting "blamed for dropping gas."

The View adds coasters under mugs after noises caused cohosts to be 'blamed for dropping gas'

The saga of phantom noises clapping through The View has seemingly tooted out.

A source tells EW that — as moderator Whoopi Goldberg observed on the March 21 telecast — the root of the show's sonic terrorism was isolated to the cohosts' mugs scraping across the show's glass table. The source added that the director wanted to see how the glassware looked while resting atop the white coasters.

On Jan. 25, a water spill flooded the table, leading to a mysterious raspberry noise on the air. Later, on the March 21 show, cohost Sara Haines moved her mug and produced a notable sound.

"It's my glass, every time I turn it," Haines said after Goldberg inquired about the noise, looking to the camera with a displeased look on her face. "Let's put that rumor to rest," Joy Behar added. "That sound that you hear, that's a cup, okay?"

Goldberg cautioned against reporting on the noise as attributed to anything other than the renegade glass. "Yes, because, we get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it's a cup," Goldberg finished.

The ladies got through the March 22 and 23 episodes without coasters under their mugs, but the coasters joined the table as permanent players beginning on March 24.

In addition to the coasters, Haines recently courted fan attention by, at times, using up to three mugs on the table in front of her.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

