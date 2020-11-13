In The Undoing , Grace Fraser ( Nicole Kidman ) finds herself in the middle of a police investigation when a parent from her son's school is murdered. What ensues is a tangled web of lies, leaving Grace to question everyone around her. And all the while, she's wearing some seriously witchy coats.

"There is a slight nightmare fairytale aspect to the show," star Nicole Kidman says of the way the series is shot and, specifically, Grace's outerwear. "I was like, 'I'm just going to have one coat and walk around in this coat?'"

But eventually, Kidman saw Grace's coat as more than just a layer of clothing. "I'm in the coat and then the coat became a part of me. That's what a filmmaker does," Kidman says of director Susanne Bier. "They choose visually how to express things, and the coat is iconic. In a way, it is the through-line of the whole series. It protects me but it's also my identity. It's got so many layers to it. It's my barrier and my shield from the world, but it also envelops me. It's interesting how [Susanne] uses that."