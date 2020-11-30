The Undoing killer revealed — see the best reactions

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the finale of The Undoing.

Who killed Elena Alves? That was the mystery at the center of HBO's The Undoing, which stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a woman who finds out her husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), has been lying to her in more ways than one. From the series' first episode, Jonathan was suspected to be the murderer, but along the way, it was unclear if that was just the police's first guess.

However, in the limited series' finale, we finally learned the truth: Jonathan did, in fact, kill Elena. When his lover started to get a little too close to his family, he drew the line. And when the confrontation became physical, he beat her to death.

When it became clear that he wasn't going to win the court case — largely thank to Grace's testimony — Jonathan kidnapped his son, Henry (Noah Jupe), and nearly committed suicide before Grace showed up and stopped him. The series ended with Jonathan in handcuffs.

See some of the best reactions to the dramatic finale below.

