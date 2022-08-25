Netflix has extended its relationship with Steve Blackman, who will write and produce new shows and continue to develop Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

Netflix just rained down some bad news on fans of The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming network announced Thursday that season 4 of the beloved comic book adaptation will be its last.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," creator Steve Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Netflix revealed it has also extended its working relationship with Blackman, who will write and produce new series for it. He is currently developing projects based on the video game Horizon Zero Dawn and another series titled Orbital.

"Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are on the surface very different shows from each other and from The Umbrella Academy," Blackman said in a Q&A with Netflix's Tudum site. "One takes place a thousand years in the future, in a world completely remade by massive machines. The other is set near present-day on a space station. From a character- and world-building perspective, there's a clear throughline: I gravitate to characters who are grounded and relatable but exist on the fringe. Outliers who struggle to find their place in a world of conformity and structure. All my stories strive to subvert expectation and find a new way of looking into the worlds we think we know."

Based on My Chemical Romance musician Gerard Way's comic book collaboration with artist Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows a family of former child superheroes who reunite in adulthood to fight evil forces.

The Emmy-nominated series stars central cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aiden Gallagher, with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Cameron Britton, and Kate Walsh also appearing throughout its run.

"I think it depends on the siblings," Gallagher previously told EW when asked to elaborate on the future of the characters. "Who's going to end up wrestling with this reality versus accept it and try to cut out a semblance of a normal life?"

All episodes of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.

