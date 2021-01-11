The Umbrella Academy casts its Sparrow Academy: Cazzie David, Genesis Rodriguez, a floating cube, and more

Season 3 will introduce the Sparrow Academy, an alternate version of the titular superhero siblings. Netflix just unveiled the cast members who will play these newcomers.

Alright students, it's time for a roll call. In season 3 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, the adopted Hargreeves siblings won't be the only group of superpowered students around anymore. As we saw in the final moments of season 3, when the Umbrella Academy returned to the present after stopping a nuclear war in '60s Dallas, they found there was a new academy in town: The Sparrow Academy.

Aside from Ben (Justin H. Min), the Hargreeves' long-dead sibling who is apparently alive again in this new timeline and sporting an evil-looking mustache as part of the Sparrow Academy, the other newcomers were shrouded in shadow. But on Monday, Netflix unveiled the new cast members who will be filling out the Sparrow ranks.

Like the Umbrella Academy, the Sparrow Academy involves seven members, each of whom is given a number to designate their favor with Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Although Ben is involved in the group, he's not No. 1; that designation belongs to Marcus (Justin Cornwell), described as "a charming, chiseled, colossus" who "oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice." In other words, he sounds like everything the Umbrella Academy's No. 1, Luther (Tom Hopper), wishes he could be.

Ben is No. 2, but this isn't the nice boy we know and love who sacrificed his spectral form to save Vanya (Elliot Page) at the end of season 2. This version of Ben is "a Machiavellian tactician" who is "determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs." Here's hoping we get to see more of his incredible monster powers.

Britne Oldford (Hunters) plays Fei, Sparrow No. 3, who "sees the world in a special way" and comes across as a misanthrope but "wishes she had a friend." Jake Epstein (Suits) is Alphonso, Sparrow No. 4, who bears some similarity to Diego (David Castaneda) in that "years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles." Alphonso makes up for his battle scars with "a caustic and biting sense of humor" and kicking back with pizza and beer.

Sparrow No. 5, Sloane, will be played by Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6). Sloane is "a romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling." Does that mean she has some connection to Hargreeves' background as an alien, glimpsed briefly in flashback at the end of season 1? We'll have to wait and see if Sloane ever acts on her grand plans or remains tethered to the Sparrow Academy.

Fresh off her memoir No One Asked For This, Cazzie David will play Sparrow No. 6, Jayme, described as "a loner hidden under a hoodie" whose only friend is Alphonso. It sounds like Jayme's powers involve "a fear-inducing snarl" that would make anyone who sees it run across the street. Perhaps that's why it's so hard for her to make friends.

Rounding up the Sparrow Academy is No. 7, Christopher. Christopher is...a floating telekinetic cube. No actor is listed for Christopher, so he may not have a voice, but he is apparently treated by the other Sparrows just like any of their siblings and acts as an oracle who dispenses "incredible advice." Some of these Sparrow relationships sound surprisingly healthy! Others, not so much.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to begin production in Toronto in February.

