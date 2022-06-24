Watch The Umbrella Academy cast discuss season 3 spoilers, their favorite new castmates, and more

EW had a spoiler-filled discussion with the superhero cast about their action-packed new season on Netflix.

WARNING: This article and video contain spoilers for all of The Umbrella Academy season 3.

If you've watched any of The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix, you know that this is an action-packed batch of episodes — even by this surreal superhero show's standards. The new season begins with the arrival of the Sparrow Academy, and things only get more haywire from there as a new time paradox called the Kugelblitz threatens to destroy the world and Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) puts long-standing plans into place.

EW caught up with most of the main cast — Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Ritu Arya (Lila), David Castañeda (Diego), Justin H. Min (Ben), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) — and showrunner Steve Blackman for a spoiler-filled roundtable discussion of this action-packed season. Although they've all been part of the show for years at this point, these regulars also had to work with a lot of new actors this season, especially when it came to the Sparrow Academy.

"It was great to have all these new personalities on set," Hopper says. "We had a bunch of time beforehand, when we were doing rehearsals over Zoom with those guys. That was a great way to bond with them all, and then we started developing individual friendships with everyone."

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in episode 301 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3. | Credit: Netflix

One new cast member who doesn't belong to the Sparrow Academy is Euphoria star Javon "Wanna" Walton, who plays Stanley — a young boy who Lila initially presents to Diego as their son. That turns out not to be true, but the relationship Arya and Castañeda developed with Walton on set did feel familial.

"I loved working with him," Arya says. "He was such a delight on set: Very talented, but a playful presence. It was really fun, the three of us hanging out, and when he left we missed him a lot. Even on the weekends, we'd hang out on a Saturday and go boxing together. We fell in love with him, and when he was taken from the show we were heartbroken, like parents would be."

"Watching you three walk around, it was like watching this little family," Hopper adds.

Walton is no slouch at boxing, either. Both Hopper and Sheehan agreed he could kick their butt — but not Arya's.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan in episode 304 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan | Credit: Netflix

While some characters make new friends (and in the case of Luther and Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane, a new romantic connection), others are left bereft by this season's changes to the timeline. In particular, Allison loses not only her husband from '60s Dallas, but also her modern-day daughter Claire. The compound loss (in addition to the vicious racism she survived while stuck in the pre-civil rights South) brings out a darker side of Allison than we've seen in previous seasons.

"I think she takes a big gamble in leaving Ray to find her daughter and be reunited with her daughter," Raver-Lampman says. "That's a huge part of her journey this season and her guiding light, but I also think everything she went through in the '60s... is undoubtedly gonna leave a lot of trauma and lingering side effects. A lot of Allison's journey this season is her trauma coming to the surface, and how she does and does not decide to deal with that... She's really angry, and she's got a lot of suppressed feelings and emotions."

Blackman took the opportunity to compliment her performance, saying "Emmy, I think what you did so well is despite what was overt, you could always tell the character was just in pain. Missing Ray, missing her daughter, it was visceral the pain she was feeling inside, which I thought was such a great place to see the journey Allison goes through in season 3."

Watch the full conversation above. The Umbrella Academy season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.

